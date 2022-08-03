Myanmar junta frustrating everyone over peace plan - Malaysia minister
Myanmar's ruling military has been uncooperative and has frustrated everyone in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with its lack of progress in implementing a peace plan, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Cambodia said the peace process should be inclusive of the junta's opponents and its implementation should also involve international organisations.