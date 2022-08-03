Myanmar junta frustrating everyone over peace plan - Malaysia minister

South Asia

Reuters
03 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 05:12 pm

Malaysia&#039;s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Myanmar's ruling military has been uncooperative and has frustrated everyone in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with its lack of progress in implementing a peace plan, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in a news conference on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Cambodia said the peace process should be inclusive of the junta's opponents and its implementation should also involve international organisations.

Myanmar Army / ASEAN / Malaysia

