Myanmar junta chief to extend emergency rule for 6 months

South Asia

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

Myanmar junta chief to extend emergency rule for 6 months

Reuters
01 August, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:10 am
FILE PHOTO - Myanmar&#039;s Prime Minister and State Administrative Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2022. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Myanmar's Prime Minister and State Administrative Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2022. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media said on Monday, reporting that the junta's national defence and security council had given its approval.

The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.

"The members (of the security council) unanimously supported the proposal to extend the period of the declared state of emergency for another six months," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

"In our country, we must continue to strengthen the 'genuine and disciplined multi-party democratic system' which is the desire of the people," the paper cited Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with conflict spreading across the Southeast Asian country after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.

The junta said it had taken power because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that was easily won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's party. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe the planned elections will be free and fair.

Top News / World+Biz

Myammar / Myanmar junta chief / Min Aung Hlaing / Emergency rule

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

1h | Panorama
Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

22h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

23h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

28m | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

12h | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT