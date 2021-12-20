In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

South Asia

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:20 pm

Related News

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

Reuters
20 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar's eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country's military takeover.

Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how to load rifles and set detonators for homemade bombs as they prepare to battle the army behind the 1 February coup.

Members of the People&#039;s Defence Force (PDF) gather at a training camp.
Members of the People's Defence Force (PDF) gather at a training camp.

Reuters has taken rare footage of young men and women who said they left jobs in the city to become guerrilla fighters, swapping branded t-shirts and colourful dresses for army fatigues.

The pictures and video were taken in September.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not respond to a request for comment about the group and other civil defence forces around the country.

Members of the PDF are shown how to build military tools.
Members of the PDF are shown how to build military tools.

Some recruits said they took up arms because mass demonstrations in the wake of the coup failed to deter their new rulers, who waged a violent crackdown on protests.

"Taking up arms is the only option for us," said a 34-year-old former fitness trainer, who did not want his name to be used.

Tattooed across his back were the words "Freedom to Lead" and the face of Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained during the coup and convicted this month of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions.

A member of the PDF shows off his tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi.
A member of the PDF shows off his tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The ruling drew international condemnation. The junta said it showed that noone was above the law and that the judicial system "has no partiality".

Training the civilians is the Karen National Union, one of the country's largest ethnic armed groups who expressed solidarity with the protesters and allowed thousands to seek shelter in their territories.

The KNU did not respond to requests for comment.

Members of the PDF hike near to their training camp.
Members of the PDF hike near to their training camp.

Hundreds of similar resistance groups have popped up across the country, a loose coalition of anti-coup armed rebels calling themselves People's Defence Forces.

One training organiser, a former student activist, said there were more than 100 young civilians in his group training to fight, with new recruits arriving regularly. Reuters could not independently confirm this.

In the evenings would-be fighters sit around campfires playing guitars and violins - remnants of past lives.

The former trainer, shorn of the ponytail he wore when he arrived at the camp, said he feared combat with a 300,000-strong military.

But, he added, fighting back was the only way.

Members of the PDF sit around a fire.
Members of the PDF sit around a fire.

"I want to be proud of my death protecting my people."

Sithu Maung, an elected member of parliament in the 2020 election, aims a gun.
Sithu Maung, an elected member of parliament in the 2020 election, aims a gun.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Myanmar battle / Myanmar civil wart / Myanmar coup / Myanmar Protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

5h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

6h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

7h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

2h | Videos
Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

4h | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

22h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today