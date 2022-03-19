Myanmar to import 3,000 tons of cement from Bangladesh

Myanmar has decided to import 3,000 tons of cement to Rakhine from Bangladesh after the State chamber of commerce and industry urged the centre to grant permission for importing cement from the neighbouring country.

The development came following the approval of Naypyitaw Nasaka Council earlier this month, reports Narinjara News.

"Rakhine State government has been allowed to import the cement with an aim to stabilize its market value and sell at a reasonable price," said State chamber of commerce and industry chairman Tin Aung Oo.

Earlier, the country had restricted cement and fertilizer trade through the Bangladesh-Myanmar international border.

After the western Myanmar state has been allowed to import cement from Bangladesh, the Naypyitaw commerce department has notified the border trade companies about the development targeting the aspirants for necessary licenses to be involved in the trade.

Presently, a bag of cement in Rakhine State is priced between 12,000 and 16,500 Kyats which was between 7,000 and 8,000 Kyats before the coup of 1 February 2021. The cost is expected to go down in the coming days after the import from Bangladesh begins.