Myanmar to import 3,000 tons of cement from Bangladesh

South Asia

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:13 am

Related News

Myanmar to import 3,000 tons of cement from Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:13 am
Photo: TBS.
Photo: TBS.

Myanmar has decided to import 3,000 tons of cement to Rakhine from Bangladesh after the State chamber of commerce and industry urged the centre to grant permission for importing cement from the neighbouring country.

The development came following the approval of Naypyitaw Nasaka Council earlier this month, reports Narinjara News.

"Rakhine State government has been allowed to import the cement with an aim to stabilize its market value and sell at a reasonable price," said State chamber of commerce and industry chairman Tin Aung Oo.

Earlier, the country had restricted cement and fertilizer trade through the Bangladesh-Myanmar international border.

After the western Myanmar state has been allowed to import cement from Bangladesh, the Naypyitaw commerce department has notified the border trade companies about the development targeting the aspirants for necessary licenses to be involved in the trade.

Presently, a bag of cement in Rakhine State is priced between 12,000 and 16,500 Kyats which was between 7,000 and 8,000 Kyats before the coup of 1 February 2021. The cost is expected to go down in the coming days after the import from Bangladesh begins.

Top News / World+Biz

Myanmar / cement / Bangladesh-Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

19h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

20h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

22h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1d | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1d | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1d | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh