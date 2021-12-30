Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

South Asia

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 06:55 pm

Related News

Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February, triggering protests and turmoil that is still unfolding

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
A slogan is written on a street as a protest after the coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
A slogan is written on a street as a protest after the coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed three prominent show business figures for three years each on Thursday for their part in protests against a February coup, media reported.

The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February, triggering protests and turmoil that is still unfolding.

In the early days of the protests, huge crowds gathered in cities and towns with many actors and singers using social media to voice their support and some speaking at rallies.

Among those who took part were high-profile actor couple Pyay Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin, who were arrested in April and charged under a section of the penal code that outlaws the spreading of dissent.

A court in the main city of Yangon jailed them for three years with hard labour, the Mizzima news agency and the BBC's Burmese-language service reported.

Reuters was not able to contact the court or the couple's lawyers for comment. A spokesman for the military junta did not answer a call seeking comment.

Famous actor-director Lu Min, who has starred in more than 1,000 films, received the same sentence on the same charge, Mizzima and the BBC reported. Reuters was not able to contact his lawyer.

Another celebrity, male model Paing Takhon, was sentenced to three years in jail with hard labour on Monday, according to his lawyer.

Myanmar has a thriving arts and entertainment scene. Much of the theatre and music is rooted in traditional themes but Burmese-language cover versions of Asian and Western pop songs are hugely popular and young Myanmar singers and actors have big followings.

At least 1,377 people have been killed and more than 11,000 jailed in a crackdown on protests and armed opposition since the coup, according to a tally by the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners.

The military government disputes those numbers and says soldiers have also been killed in clashes.

World+Biz

Myanmar / Myanmar anti-junta protest / Myanmar Army / Myanmar battle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming