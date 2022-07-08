Myanmar blames Pyu Saw Htee for death of 2 Tamil youths

Condoling the deaths of two Tamil youths, Myanmar on Friday blamed the Pyu Shaw Htee militia for the killings.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of P Mohan and Aiyanar, and we are ready to cooperate with relevant authorities to bring justice for them," read the Myanmar Government press release.

Both Tamil youths were killed on July 5, around 1 pm (local time) in Tamu town, near the Basic Education School No 4, ANI reports.

"Two Indian citizens P Mohan (28) and Aiyanar OS were brutally shot dead by members of the Pyu Saw Htee, a pillar of the terrorist Military Council in Saw Bwar Ward," added the release.

In addition, their bodies were cremated in Tamu on the same day without being returned to their families, by the administrative bodies under the Military Council (Pyu Saw Htee).

According to reports from responsible People's Organizations in the township, the above killings were executed by the members of Pyu Saw Htee, Phoe Sein and Zaw Ye, under the direction of Maung Lay Win, a leader of Pyu Saw Htee in Tamu, said the release.

The victims were Tamils living in Moreh, and their identities can easily be investigated.

"However, the fact that the murder of the two foreigners was not properly investigated and the immediate cremation and disposal of bodies on the same day without informing the Government of India by the Military Council's own administration suggest that the Military Council's administration is behind this massacre," said the release.

The residents of Tamu and Moreh know that the perpetrators were Pyu Saw Htee members.

Meanwhile, Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Military Council, publicly denied and accused the perpetrators of this killing of being members of the People's Defense Forces at the Press Conference held on Thursday.

"Members of the Military Council including Pyu Saw Htee and the police force under the Military Council have carried out arbitrary arrests and inhumane acts of torture and killing towards the civilians across the country. We are in possession of strong records of such cases," said the release.

Myanmar's military has a long and shady history of forming splinter groups to carry out its dirty operations. Pyu Shaw Htee, a militia affiliated with the Myanmar military.

It was formed with supporters of the military in the wake of the February 1 coup with the aim of undermining anti-dictatorship forces with threats and violence, Myanmar Now reported.

The group's overarching goal is to instil fear in those opposing the military junta. It has also been seen as the military's desperation to suppress the people's anti-coup movement that they have struggled to overcome.