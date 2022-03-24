Myanmar army denies Rohingya genocide, says some individuals may have committed crimes

File photo of some Rohingya men being held at gunpoint in Rakhine state of Myanmar/Courtesy

Myanmar's military did not commit genocide against minority Rohingya Muslims during 2017 operations in Rakhine state, but crimes may have been committed by personnel on an individual level, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was responding to a question at a news conference about a US announcement that it had formally determined genocide and crimes against humanity had taken place in "widespread and systematic" attacks.