Music is forbidden, says Taliban spokesman

South Asia

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

Music is forbidden, says Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that “music is forbidden in Islam... but we are hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them"

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 05:03 pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Under the new Taliban rule, music will still not be allowed in Afghanistan, spokesman for the militant group has said.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that "music is forbidden in Islam... but we are hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them", reports the BBC citing the New York Times.

Under the Taliban in the 1990s, most music, television and cinema was strictly forbidden, and breaking the rules could get you into serious trouble. After the militants were removed from power, the country's music scene flourished - concerts and festivals took place and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music was launched and celebrated. It featured an all-female orchestra that performed nationally and abroad.

Mujahid also said that concerns for women's safety were "baseless".

He said women will not have to stay in the house or always cover their faces, and that the requirement that women be accompanied by a male guardian only applies to journeys of three days or longer. He also said women would eventually be able to return to their daily routines.

On Tuesday, Mujahid warned women to stay at home until proper systems are in place to ensure their protection, because some Taliban fighters have not been trained not to hurt or harass them.

"We are worried our forces who are new and have not been yet trained very well may mistreat women," Mujahid said.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Afghanistan / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 