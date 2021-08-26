Music is forbidden, says Taliban spokesman

Under the new Taliban rule, music will still not be allowed in Afghanistan, spokesman for the militant group has said.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that "music is forbidden in Islam... but we are hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them", reports the BBC citing the New York Times.

Under the Taliban in the 1990s, most music, television and cinema was strictly forbidden, and breaking the rules could get you into serious trouble. After the militants were removed from power, the country's music scene flourished - concerts and festivals took place and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music was launched and celebrated. It featured an all-female orchestra that performed nationally and abroad.

Mujahid also said that concerns for women's safety were "baseless".

He said women will not have to stay in the house or always cover their faces, and that the requirement that women be accompanied by a male guardian only applies to journeys of three days or longer. He also said women would eventually be able to return to their daily routines.

On Tuesday, Mujahid warned women to stay at home until proper systems are in place to ensure their protection, because some Taliban fighters have not been trained not to hurt or harass them.

"We are worried our forces who are new and have not been yet trained very well may mistreat women," Mujahid said.