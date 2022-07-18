Murmu vs Sinha: Voting to elect India's 15th President ends; counting on 21 July

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Murmu vs Sinha: Voting to elect India's 15th President ends; counting on 21 July

Presidential Elections 2022: The ballot boxes will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day, said chief returning officer PC Mody

Hindustan Times
18 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 07:33 pm
Artists paint portraits of presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, ahead of the Presidential elections in Mumbai. (HT photo)
Artists paint portraits of presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, ahead of the Presidential elections in Mumbai. (HT photo)

The voting to elect India's next President concluded peacefully with a total turnout of 98.90 per cent at Parliament on Monday, said chief returning officer PC Mody. The ballot boxes for the presidential election 2022, in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day, Mody said, adding that the boxes will reach Delhi via road and air, and assistant returning officers will accompany them.

"Out of 736 electors (727 MPs and nine MLAs) permitted by the Election Commissioner of India to vote in Parliament, 730 (721 MPs and nine MLAs) voted," Mody said.

Sources, meanwhile, told news agency PTI that six MPs, including BJP's Sunny Deol, didn't cast their vote in the presidential poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote as the voting began at 10 am at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies, with MPs and MLAs casting their votes to elect the 15th President of India. The voting process concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on 21 July.

Besides Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi cast their votes at the parliament house.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Modi on Monday urged all members of Parliament to make the session fruitful and productive by holding discussions and debates with an open mind.

"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament.

Top News / World+Biz

India / India election / India president

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

8h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

8h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

10h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

3h | Videos
What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

22h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

23h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership