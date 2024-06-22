Murmu praises Bangladesh's economic progress under PM Hasina's leadership

South Asia

BSS
22 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Murmu praises Bangladesh's economic progress under PM Hasina's leadership

Both leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security and connectivity

BSS
22 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 09:22 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian President Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian President Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: BSS

Indian President Smt Droupadi Murmu today said Bangladesh has made significant economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress," she said as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on the Indian president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said a press release.

The Indian president said, "India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian president said she was delighted to meet her again, just a few days after the swearing in ceremony of the new government.

The Indian president said these regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation that began with the journey of Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Both leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security and connectivity, the release added.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu / PM Hasina / PM Hasina's India Visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

13h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

1h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

40m | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

1h | Videos
Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

2h | Videos