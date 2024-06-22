Murmu praises Bangladesh's economic progress under PM Hasina's leadership

Indian President Smt Droupadi Murmu today said Bangladesh has made significant economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress," she said as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on the Indian president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said a press release.

The Indian president said, "India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also."

She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Indian president said she was delighted to meet her again, just a few days after the swearing in ceremony of the new government.

The Indian president said these regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation that began with the journey of Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

Both leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defence cooperation, energy security and connectivity, the release added.