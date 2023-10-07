Multiple earthquakes strike western Afghanistan

South Asia

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:55 pm

GFZ revised the magnitude down from an initial reading of 6.2 for the quake, which it said was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles)

Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

Multiple earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, with the first and largest at a magnitude of 6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The subsequent quakes had magnitudes including 5.5, 4.7 and 5.9, the latter being 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier reported the initial earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2.

