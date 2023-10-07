Multiple earthquakes strike western Afghanistan

Multiple earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, with the first and largest at a magnitude of 6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The subsequent quakes had magnitudes including 5.5, 4.7 and 5.9, the latter being 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier reported the initial earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2.