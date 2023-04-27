Mukesh Ambani gifts house worth Rs1,500 crore to right-hand man

India's richest person Mukesh Ambani has gifted a 22-storey building worth Rs1,500 crore to Manoj Modi, one of his most-trusted employees at Reliance Industries as a gesture of appreciation.

A longtime employee of Mukesh Ambani, Manoj Modi is often called the billionaire's right hand, reports Live Mint.

The building, named "Vrindavan", is located in Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road area and has been designed by Talati & Partners LLP. Some of the furniture has been sourced from Italy.

Properties in the Nepean Sea Road area cost Rs45,100 to Rs70,600 per square foot. Situated in South Mumbai, Nepean Sea Road is a posh locality adjacent to Malabar Hill. Known for its verdant surroundings, top-notch facilities, and robust social infrastructure, the area boasts of world-class amenities. Notably, the site is flanked by the sea on three sides.

The building spans across 1.7 lakh square feet, with each floor covering an area of 8000 square feet. Parking is restricted to the 7 floors in this building.

Manoj Modi currently serving as a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. He also owns large-scale projects of Reliance such as Hazira petrochemical complex, the Jamnagar refinery, the first telecom business, Reliance Retail and 4G rollout.