Most Indian opposition MPs barred from parliament

South Asia

AFP
19 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

Most Indian opposition MPs barred from parliament

A further 49 were barred on Tuesday after they shouted slogans inside parliament, demanding that powerful interior minister Amit Shah resign.

AFP
19 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 09:25 pm
A man jumps into the lawmakers&#039; area in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Sansad TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
A man jumps into the lawmakers' area in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Sansad TV/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

More than half of all opposition lawmakers have been barred from the ongoing session of India's parliament for demanding a debate into a protest last week in which a smoke canister was released in the legislature.

The suspended 141 lawmakers belong to an opposition grouping of 26 parties dubbed INDIA -- the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- formed to fight general elections slated for early next year.

On December 13, a man stunned lawmakers when he jumped from an overhead visitor's gallery onto the floor of the lower house of parliament and released yellow smoke from a canister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The following day, 14 MPs were barred from the chamber for protesting the security breach and, on Monday, 78 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from the rest of the session, which ends Friday.

A further 49 were barred on Tuesday after they shouted slogans inside parliament, demanding that powerful interior minister Amit Shah resign.

"The opposition is being completely decimated so that dangerous bills can be passed without any meaningful debate," suspended MP and opposition Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh said on X, formerly Twitter.

The smoke canister protest came on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on parliament -- then in an older building -- when five gunmen shot dead at least eight security personnel and a gardener.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rare interview with the Dainik Jagran newspaper, called the incident "very serious" and ordered a detailed investigation, but said there was "no need" for a debate.

The premier, who remains widely popular, is seeking a third consecutive term in national elections due by May next year.

Under Modi, India has slumped in Freedom House's rankings for political rights and civil liberties, with police cracking down on protests, the ruling party scoring lavish funding from business allies, and press freedoms curtailed.

World+Biz

India / Indian Parliament / MPs / suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

6h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

9h | Habitat
New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

New contextualism: A path to a sustainable and equitable future

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

35m | TBS Stories
Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

3h | TBS Stories
The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

The employment of skilled workers increased by 56 thousand

2h | Multimedia
Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

Another alert for Bangladesh RMG exports as shippers suspend operations on Suez Canal

6h | TBS Stories