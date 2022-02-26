Moody's forecasts 9.5% GDP growth for India in 2022

South Asia

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

Moody's forecasts 9.5% GDP growth for India in 2022

The GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been retained at 5.5%

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 11:11 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Moody's Investors Service has predicted a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in India after the lockdown of 2020. This comes after the GDP growth forecast for India was raised to 9.5% for the current calendar year from the 7% seen earlier.

 Meanwhile, the GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been retained at 5.5%, reports The Economic Times.

 According to Moody's, the prediction applies that there will be an 8.4% growth in fiscal years 2022-2023 and a 6.5% growth in 2023-2024.

 "... the economy is estimated to have surpassed the pre-Covid level of GDP by more than 5% in the last quarter of 2021. Sales tax collection, retail activity and PMIs suggest solid momentum. However, high oil prices and supply distortions remain a drag on growth," it said.

 With India easing out of the Covid-19 restrictions, the country is slowly returning to normalcy by opening schools and colleges.

 "Our 9.5% growth forecast for 2022 assumes relatively restrained sequential growth rates; thus, there is upside potential to the growth rate. We estimate the carry-over from a strong finish to 2021 will add 6-7% to this year's annual growth," it said.

 The 2022 budget priorities growth, with a 36% increase in allocation to capital expenditure to 2.9% of GDP for the fiscal year 2022-23, which the government hopes will crowd in private investment. With the RBI leaving interest rates unchanged at its February meeting, monetary policy remains supportive.

 "We expect the RBI to begin tightening liquidity measures and to raise the repo rate in the second half of this year, provided that growth momentum continues to improve," Moody's added.

Top News

India / GDP growth / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

33m | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

48m | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

1h | Wheels
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

14h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

15h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused