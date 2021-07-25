Month-long curfew imposed in Afghanistan in a bid to stop the Taliban

A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jul 13, 2021. REUTERS

The Afghan government imposed a month-long curfew across almost all of the country on Saturday in a bid to stop the Taliban from invading cities.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has increased over the past two months as international troops pull out of the country, reports the BBC.

The militant group is thought to have captured up to half of all territory. It has moved swiftly in the wake of the US withdrawal, retaking border crossings and other land in rural areas.

Apart from the capital Kabul and two other provinces, no movement is allowed from 22:00 to 04:00.

The Taliban - a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion nearly 20 years ago - has also seized key roads as it seeks to cut off supply routes.

Its fighters have been closing in on a number of major cities, but have not yet been able to capture one.

The interior ministry said the new curfew was "to curb violence and limit the Taliban movements", adding that Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar were exempt.

As the Taliban continues to advance, fierce clashes have taken place this week outside the city of Kandahar.

In response, the US launched airstrikes against militants in the area on Thursday. But with US operations in Afghanistan officially ending on 31 August, there are concerns about the months ahead.