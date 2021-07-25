Month-long curfew imposed in Afghanistan in a bid to stop the Taliban

South Asia

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:51 pm

Related News

Month-long curfew imposed in Afghanistan in a bid to stop the Taliban

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has increased over the past two months as international troops pull out of the country

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:51 pm
A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jul 13, 2021. REUTERS
A member of Afghan Special Forces sits on the rooftop of his humvee as he arrives at the base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Jul 13, 2021. REUTERS

The Afghan government imposed a month-long curfew across almost all of the country on Saturday in a bid to stop the Taliban from invading cities.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has increased over the past two months as international troops pull out of the country, reports the BBC.

The militant group is thought to have captured up to half of all territory. It has moved swiftly in the wake of the US withdrawal, retaking border crossings and other land in rural areas.

Apart from the capital Kabul and two other provinces, no movement is allowed from 22:00 to 04:00. 

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum - Pentagon chief

The Taliban - a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion nearly 20 years ago - has also seized key roads as it seeks to cut off supply routes.

Its fighters have been closing in on a number of major cities, but have not yet been able to capture one.

The interior ministry said the new curfew was "to curb violence and limit the Taliban movements", adding that Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar were exempt.

As the Taliban continues to advance, fierce clashes have taken place this week outside the city of Kandahar.

In response, the US launched airstrikes against militants in the area on Thursday. But with US operations in Afghanistan officially ending on 31 August, there are concerns about the months ahead.

Top News / World+Biz

Afghanistan / Curfew

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

20h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds