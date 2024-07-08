Monsoon rains flood India's financial capital of Mumbai

South Asia

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:09 am

Related News

Monsoon rains flood India's financial capital of Mumbai

The heavy downpour in Mumbai came days after record-breaking showers in national capital Delhi, which caused a fatal airport roof-collapse

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:09 am
A delivery person rides an electric scooter in a waterlogged subway after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A delivery person rides an electric scooter in a waterlogged subway after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway tracks on Monday in India's financial capital of Mumbai, pushing authorities to shut some schools and colleges, while overflowing rivers in the northeastern state of Assam affected more than 2 million people.

More than 300 mm (11.8 inches) rain lashed Mumbai in a six-hour duration till 7:00 am (0130 GMT), Mumbai's municipal body said, adding that more heavy showers are forecast later in the day. 

Morning rush-hour traffic piled up on the Eastern and Western Express highways in the city and the Central Railway said it cancelled some long-distance trains due to water on tracks.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The heavy downpour in Mumbai came days after record-breaking showers in national capital Delhi, which caused a fatal airport roof-collapse. 

Torrential monsoon rains have also triggered floods and landslides in the northern and eastern parts of the country, as well as in neighbouring Nepal where at least 11 people were killed.

More than 2 million people have been affected by floods in multiple rivers in Assam, where the Kaziranga National Park - home to the rare one-horned rhino - was also inundated with six rhinos drowned, local authorities said on Sunday. 

Authorities said at least 66 people have died in floods and rain related incidents in the state since May.

Flooding has also affected 31 villages in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on the border with Nepal, the state government said.

Environment / World+Biz

India / Flood / Mumbai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

3h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

21h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

13h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

12h | Videos
Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

2h | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

14h | Videos