Momen says looking for larger cooperation with India

South Asia

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 09:46 am

Related News

Momen says looking for larger cooperation with India

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 09:46 am
Momen says looking for larger cooperation with India

 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that Bangladesh is exploring ways to increase cooperation with neighbouring India, which is the country's biggest economic partner in South Asia.

 

During the inauguration of the first Sylhet-Silchar Festival on 2 December, Momen said Bangladesh sees India as its most significant partner in South Asia and emphasised that both countries are interrelated economically and culturally.

He mostly spoke of Bangladesh's interest in the development of this part of India and how crucial the role of the Northeastern region of India has been in bilateral ties between the two countries, reports The Print.

He also stated that Bangladesh is interested in increasing cooperation with India and has also entrusted its think-tanks to devise measures to ensure it.

"Our prime minister Sheikh Hasina has affirmed that Bangladesh will not be allowed to be used as a terrorism hub," speaking on anti-India terror organisations in Bangladesh which have been routed from the soil.

The minister said Hasina had placed before New Delhi during her September visit Bangladesh's willingness to help in the growth of the Northeast region.

Momen spoke of Bangladesh's willingness to allow India access to its ports and the importance of improving road, rail, and air connectivity. 

Indian Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DONER G Kishan Reddy, who was also present at the inaugural ceremony, spoke on the ancient ties that southern Assam shares with Bangladesh.

The two neighbouring countries have had 13 meetings since Narendra Modi became the prime minister and Reddy stated that it was a record in terms of the number of meetings and is also indicative of the importance both countries laid on strengthening bilateral ties.

He also spoke of the significance of the Northeast in these bilateral ties, Reddy said the development of the region would ensure greater cooperation with Bangladesh.

The two-day event has been organised by India Foundation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

India / Bangladesh / AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

21m | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

1h | Panorama
Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

23h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

13h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

13h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

14h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 