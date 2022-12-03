Momen says looking for larger cooperation with India

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that Bangladesh is exploring ways to increase cooperation with neighbouring India, which is the country's biggest economic partner in South Asia.

During the inauguration of the first Sylhet-Silchar Festival on 2 December, Momen said Bangladesh sees India as its most significant partner in South Asia and emphasised that both countries are interrelated economically and culturally.

He mostly spoke of Bangladesh's interest in the development of this part of India and how crucial the role of the Northeastern region of India has been in bilateral ties between the two countries, reports The Print.

He also stated that Bangladesh is interested in increasing cooperation with India and has also entrusted its think-tanks to devise measures to ensure it.

"Our prime minister Sheikh Hasina has affirmed that Bangladesh will not be allowed to be used as a terrorism hub," speaking on anti-India terror organisations in Bangladesh which have been routed from the soil.

The minister said Hasina had placed before New Delhi during her September visit Bangladesh's willingness to help in the growth of the Northeast region.

Momen spoke of Bangladesh's willingness to allow India access to its ports and the importance of improving road, rail, and air connectivity.

Indian Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DONER G Kishan Reddy, who was also present at the inaugural ceremony, spoke on the ancient ties that southern Assam shares with Bangladesh.

The two neighbouring countries have had 13 meetings since Narendra Modi became the prime minister and Reddy stated that it was a record in terms of the number of meetings and is also indicative of the importance both countries laid on strengthening bilateral ties.

He also spoke of the significance of the Northeast in these bilateral ties, Reddy said the development of the region would ensure greater cooperation with Bangladesh.

The two-day event has been organised by India Foundation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.