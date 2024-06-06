Modi's swearing-in ceremony shifted to 9 June

South Asia

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

Modi's swearing-in ceremony shifted to 9 June

Earlier, the ceremony was slated to take place on Saturday (8 June), but now it will held at 6:00pm on Sunday.

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:17 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates after his election win on 4 June 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates after his election win on 4 June 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place on the evening of Sunday (9 June), Indian media reports citing sources.

Earlier, the ceremony was slated to take place on Saturday (8 June), but now it will held at 6:00pm on Sunday.

The BJP leader is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow at around 1:00pm to stake claim to form the government.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Modi had been chosen the head of the NDA on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to take oath as the prime minister for the third straight time - becoming only the second Indian to do so after Jawaharlal Nehru. 

Several South Asian leaders have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their presence. Invitations have also been sent to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results for which were declared on Tuesday, the BJP was reduced to 240 seats from its overwhelming majority of 303 in 2019. The NDA, which had won 352 constituencies last time, has also come down to 293, but is above the majority mark of 272.

Top News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India Election 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

6h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

9h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will be your income tax?

What will be your income tax?

22m | Videos
Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

Illiteracy hinders use of AI in agriculture

37m | Videos
Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan to face flying USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

57m | Videos
What is in this budget

What is in this budget

1h | Videos