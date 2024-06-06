Modi's swearing-in ceremony shifted to 9 June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place on the evening of Sunday (9 June), Indian media reports citing sources.

Earlier, the ceremony was slated to take place on Saturday (8 June), but now it will held at 6:00pm on Sunday.

The BJP leader is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow at around 1:00pm to stake claim to form the government.

Modi had been chosen the head of the NDA on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to take oath as the prime minister for the third straight time - becoming only the second Indian to do so after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Several South Asian leaders have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have already confirmed their presence. Invitations have also been sent to Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results for which were declared on Tuesday, the BJP was reduced to 240 seats from its overwhelming majority of 303 in 2019. The NDA, which had won 352 constituencies last time, has also come down to 293, but is above the majority mark of 272.