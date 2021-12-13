Modi's hacked Twitter account told followers that the country would distribute 500 bitcoins among citizens

South Asia

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:55 pm

Related News

Modi's hacked Twitter account told followers that the country would distribute 500 bitcoins among citizens

There is no legislature in India that recognises Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as tender

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.Photo :Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday. The account, which has more than 73 million followers, relayed that the country had accepted bitcoin and would start distributing it to citizens.

The prime minister's office officially announced that the account had been "very briefly compromised" soon after.

The announcement read "The matter was escalated to Twitter, and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored."

The bluff tweet said, "India has officially accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," reported CNN.

"The future has come today! #BTC" it further read with several emojis and a probable scam link, according to a screenshot of the tweet posted online. 

There is no legislature in India that recognises Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as tender. 

Last September, the Twitter account of Modi's personal website encouraged people to donate cryptocurrency to a Covid-19 relief fund. 

The Indian government has been a cyberattack target over 30,000 times this year as of October, The Times of India reported, citing government figures.

The cyber compromise of Modi's Twitter account isn't the first of its kind. High-profile Twitter accounts like those of former President Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk have previously been hacked for crypto hoaxes as well. Causing Twitter's stock to suffer $1.3billion loss in value.

Top News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / twitter account hacked / Cryptocurrencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief