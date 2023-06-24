Modi's denial of discrimination against minorities in India is a lie, activists say

South Asia

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 08:40 am

Related News

Modi's denial of discrimination against minorities in India is a lie, activists say

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, center, greet Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21.Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca
Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, center, greet Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21.Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca

Narendra Modi's denial that discrimination against minorities exists in India contradicts thorough documentation by rights advocates, according to activists disappointed by President Joe Biden's embrace of the Indian prime minister.

Asked at a press conference with Biden on Thursday what steps he was willing to take to "improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech," Modi suggested they did not need to be improved.

"There is no end to data that shows Modi is lying about minority abuse in India, and much of it can be found in the State Department's own India country reports, which are scathing on human rights," said Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of the group Hindus for Human Rights.

Narendra Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India

In reports released this year on human rights and religious freedom, the US State Department raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India while also criticizing a crackdown on journalists and dissidents.

"We have proved democracy can deliver," Modi said on Thursday. "When I say deliver - caste, creed, religion, gender - there is no space for any discrimination."

The Indian government denies the charges of discrimination, saying its policies aim for the welfare of all communities without bias and that it enforces the law equally. India's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on rights concerns raised by activists during Modi's US visit, which began on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

Biden, who hosted Modi for a lavish state visit, said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House but he did not publicly criticize Modi, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or India's government on the topic.

India's importance for the US to counter China and the economic ties between the countries make it difficult for Washington to criticize human rights in the world's largest democracy, political analysts said.

Rights advocates said that by not publicly calling out the human rights situation in India, Biden had lost their trust.

"Biden did nothing. He failed on his campaign promises of promoting human rights," said Raqib Hameed Naik, the founder of Hindutva Watch, a group that monitors reports of attacks on Indian minorities.

"The Biden administration should maintain valuable relations with India but call out and sanction Mr. Modi's illiberal politics and arbitrary rule," said Angana Chatterji, a scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.

India has slid from 140th in the World Press Freedom Index in 2014 to 161st this year, its lowest point, compared to the United States at 45th. India also leads the list for the highest number of government-imposed internet shutdowns globally for five consecutive years.

The UN human rights office described a 2019 citizenship law as "fundamentally discriminatory" for excluding Muslim migrants. Critics have also pointed to anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief and the revoking of Muslim-majority Kashmir's special status in 2019 as well.

There has also been demolition of properties owned by Muslims in the name of removing illegal construction and a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka when the BJP was in power in that state.

World+Biz

Narendra Modi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

16m | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

19h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

21h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed