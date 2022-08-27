Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:36 pm

Modi tops list of world’s most popular leaders

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 04:36 pm
Indian PM Narendra Modi
Indian PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list of most popular global leaders with an approval rate of 75%, according to a Morning Consult survey.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador followed Modi with a 63% rating and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 54%, reports NDTV.

US president Joe Biden received an approval rate of 41%, attaining the fifth spot.

This is the third time Modi has topped the list, the first time earlier in November 2021 and the second time in January 2022.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is said to be tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in the US, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Austria, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, and Sweden.

The country's trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between /- 1-4%.

In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity.

