Modi 'sleeping on floor, drinking coconut water' for Ram Temple consecration, reports India media 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following a set of rules and rituals ahead of participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple slated for 22 January, Indian media reports citing sources.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that Modi is strictly following "Yam rules" for the rituals.

The 11-day code includes penance and purifying the mind and body with meditation and special "satvik" diet that bars onion, garlic and several other items, according to NDTV.

The Indian premier is also reported to be sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.

The rituals for the temple consecration started from 12 January, according to NDTV.

On 22 January, Modi is expected to perform the puja for the "Pran Pratistha', sources also told NDTV.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha, they added.

"Pran Pratistha' means imbibing the idol with divine consciousness and is a must for every idol that is worshipped in a temple. The auspicious time for it is 12.30 pm on January 22, the temple committee has said.

The Ram Lalla idol -- a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years in black stone, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj -- was carried to the temple last night.

It was placed in the sanctum sanctorum following a special puja ceremony. The formal installation is likely to be held today (18 January), Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra told NDTV.

The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust.

India's central government has announced a half-day closure for all its offices marking the occasion.

In the run-up to the consecration ceremony, PM Modi has asked people to conduct cleanliness drives at temples across the country. Last week, he cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the "Swachchata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive)".