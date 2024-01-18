Modi 'sleeping on floor, drinking coconut water' for Ram Temple consecration, reports India media 

South Asia

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:55 pm

Related News

Modi 'sleeping on floor, drinking coconut water' for Ram Temple consecration, reports India media 

NDTV reported, citing sources, that Modi is strictly following "Yam rules" for the rituals

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg
Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following a set of rules and rituals ahead of participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple slated for 22 January, Indian media reports citing sources.

NDTV reported, citing sources, that Modi is strictly following "Yam rules" for the rituals.

The 11-day code includes penance and purifying the mind and body with meditation and special "satvik" diet that bars onion, garlic and several other items, according to NDTV.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Indian premier is also reported to be sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.

The rituals for the temple consecration started from 12 January, according to NDTV.

On 22 January, Modi is expected to perform the puja for the "Pran Pratistha', sources also told NDTV.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha, they added.

"Pran Pratistha' means imbibing the idol with divine consciousness and is a must for every idol that is worshipped in a temple. The auspicious time for it is 12.30 pm on January 22, the temple committee has said.

The Ram Lalla idol -- a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years in black stone, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj -- was carried to the temple last night.

It was placed in the sanctum  sanctorum following a special puja ceremony. The formal installation is likely to be held today (18 January), Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra told NDTV.

The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust.

India's central government has announced a half-day closure for all its offices marking the occasion.

In the run-up to the consecration ceremony, PM Modi has asked people to conduct cleanliness drives at temples across the country. Last week, he cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the "Swachchata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive)".

 

Top News / World+Biz

Modi / India / Ram temple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

3h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

9h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

10h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

1h | Videos
Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

2h | Videos
Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

3h | Videos
Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

6h | Videos