Modi slams Indian Opposition party over Manipur, rakes up Bengal poll violence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition over the Manipur violence and claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government gave a befitting reply, in the no-confidence motion, to those spreading negativity in the entire nation.

Addressing the BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing, Modi said, "We defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament and gave a befitting reply to those spreading negativity in the entire nation. The members of the opposition left Parliament mid-way. The truth is that they were scared of voting on the no-confidence motion..."

He also slammed the Trinamool Congress over poll-related violence during the West Bengal panchayat election.

The NDA government on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in Parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate. The motion was defeated in a voice vote called by the speaker of the lower house, television images showed, shortly after opposition MPs including Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the chamber.

Replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Modi said, "No-confidence motion has always been lucky for us; this one also will ensure we will return with a record-breaking mandate."

"There was a need for discussion on important bills aimed at the welfare of people, but the Opposition was interested in politicking," the prime minister had said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said the tallest leader in the Opposition ranks not on the list of speakers; it was Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.