Modi joins Twitter conversation between Afghan envoy to India and a twitter user

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 07:00 pm

FILE PHOTO: India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a heartening conversation between Afghanistan's Ambassador to India and a Twitter user.

Modi is one of the most active and popular world leaders on social media.

Farid Mamundzay, the envoy of the war-torn country, shared on Thursday his interaction with a doctor in India, reprots the NDTV.

"A few days back, I went to see a doctor. After he got to know that I am Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, the doctor refused to take any fee. When I asked the reason for it, the doctor said I can't do much for Afghanistan, that is why I won't charge the fee from my brother. I didn't have words to show my gratitude. This is India: love, values and compassion. Because of you my friend, people of Afghanistan cry a little less and smile a little more and feel better," Farid Mamundzay tweeted in Hindi.

Today, the officer tweeted: "Haripura village in Gujarat?"

In response, a Twitter user wrote in Hindi: "No sir, it is in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. My village is adjacent to Punjab border".

Modi, noting both the officer's opinion about India and the Twitter user's reply to his 'Haripura' query, responded in Hindi: "You go to Balkaur Dhillon's Haripura and Gujarat's Haripura as well, it is also historical in its own rights. The experience you shared about a doctor in India represents the fragrance of India-Afghanistan relationship," he tweeted in Hindi.

India is one of the biggest regional supporters of the Afghanistan government.

As the United States prepares to pull out of the country after over two decades of maintaining military presence there, Afghanistan is facing the danger of being overrun by Taliban, which has seized swathes of territory already.

