Modi hails Hasina's leadership, vows to work to further strengthen ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for her leadership in ensuring her country's all-round development and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.

Modi made the assertion when the Sheikh Hasina's Security Advisor Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique called on him, Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Narendra Modi fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March, 2021, and conveyed his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Tarique Ahmed thanked Narendra Modi for strengthening India-Bangladesh friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian PMO said.

Narendra Modi commended the leadership of Hasina in ensuring all-round development of Bangladesh and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties, the statement said.