Modi grieves death of top Hindu religious leader Swaroopanand Saraswati

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:35 pm

File photo of the Shankaracharya of Dwaraka-Sharda Peeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.(HT File Photo)
Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh of India. The seer was 99 years old.

The top religious leader breathed his last at the Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram in Narsinghpur. According to reports, he died of a minor heart attack. The seer's funeral will take place on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. "My condolences to his followers in this time of grief. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the seer's passing away is an irreparable loss to the community of religious leaders.

His Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended his condolences and spoke about his contribution towards Indian traditions.

In her tribute, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Swaroopanand Saraswati devoted his life to religion, spirituality and charity.

She also recalled her meeting with the seer in 2021 in Prayagraj. Vadra further said that the late seer had done the 'griha pravesh' of their house in 1990 in the presence of her father Rajiv Gandhi.

