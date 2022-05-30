Modi govt's popularity highest since start of Covid pandemic, shows survey

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 01:54 pm

Modi govt's popularity highest since start of Covid pandemic, shows survey

Modi’s government has met or exceed expectations in the second term, according to 67% of 64,000 people polled by LocalCircles

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 01:54 pm
Indian PM Narendra Modi
Indian PM Narendra Modi

Approval ratings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have risen to the highest since the start of the pandemic though there's lingering concerns over the surging prices of essential items and unemployment, the latest survey showed on Monday.

Modi's government has met or exceed expectations in the second term, according to 67% of 64,000 people polled by LocalCircles. That's a jump from 51% last year when a brutal second wave of Covid-19 infections overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums and 62% in 2020 when the pandemic started. reports Bloomberg. 

The people surveyed said the government was better prepared to handle a third wave of Covid-19 infections and had effectively managed the economy. Yet there were concerns over unemployment staying around 7% since the start of the year with 47% of those polled saying India hasn't been able to address the issue.

However, there's also been an increase in confidence in the government's handling of joblessness with 37% showing approval. That's a rise from 27% in 2021 and 29% in 2020 where there were drastic lockdowns that saw migrant workers lose their jobs in cities though a rural jobs guarantee program helped.

The growing approval comes as India's retail inflation is tracking an eight-year high, a politically sensitive issue that has seen Modi's government institute a series of measures to restrict exports of wheat and sugar and rein in any further price increases.

The survey reflected the issue with 73% of Indians saying the price of essential commodities and living costs haven't fallen in the past three years, a key flash point for Modi who is seeking a third term in elections due in 2024.

Here are some of the other findings from the survey, which was published as he completed eight years in office on May 30:

  • 73% said they were optimistic about their future and that of their families in India.
  • 44% were of the view the government didn't take enough measures to improve air quality and reduce pollution.
  • 60% of those surveyed said the government has been effective in improving communal harmony while 33% disagreed.
  • More than 50% said doing business in India has become easier.

