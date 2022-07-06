Modi govt's muslim face Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union minister

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

Modi govt's muslim face Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union minister

Naqvi currently holds the portfolio of minority affairs and is the only Muslim face in the Union council of ministers

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
The minister will cease to be a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo: NDTV
The minister will cease to be a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Photo: NDTV

India's Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday submitted his resignation from the Union council of ministers as his term as lawmaker is coming to an end.

The minister will cease to be a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and as per rules ministers have to be elected to either house of Parliament within six months of being appointed. According to constitutional expert PDT Achary, since the minister will cease to be a member of the House, he will have to resign from his position as per the law.

"Ministers have six months to be appointed as members of Parliament, but in this case, they are not eligible for the provision as it cannot be applicable in continuation. They will have to resign," he said.

In the last round of nominations to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP sprang a surprise by not renominating Naqvi, who earlier represented Jharkhand in the Upper House.

holds the portfolio of minority affairs and is the only Muslim face in the Union council of ministers. There has been speculation that the party could nominate Naqvi for a gubernatorial position or as the nominee for the vice-presidential election to be held on August 6. There has also been talk of Naqvi being renominated to the Upper House from Tripura, where a seat has fallen vacant after Manik Saha was appointed the chief minister.

On Wednesday, Naqvi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda and submitted his resignation soon after.

The PM also praised the work of JDU leader RCP Singh, who holds the portfolio of steel and whose term in the RS also ends on Thursday.

He too was not renominated by the JDU. Though there has been speculation that he will join the BJP; party leaders in the BJP have dismissed the possibility. The BJP runs a coalition government in Bihar with the JDU and will not want to upset its ally by taking Singh on board, a BJP functionary said.

World+Biz

BJP / Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi / resign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

8h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

9h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

54m | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

7h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’