Modi calls for World Bank reform at G20 finance meet

South Asia

AFP/BSS
24 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:54 am

Related News

Modi calls for World Bank reform at G20 finance meet

AFP/BSS
24 February, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:54 am
Modi calls for World Bank reform at G20 finance meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi added his voice Friday to calls for the reform of global lenders such as the World Bank, as G20 finance ministers and central bank heads met.

The talks in Bengaluru were expected to focus on the continuing damaging effects of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war, as well as debt relief for poorer nations reeling from high food and fuel prices.

"Trust in international financial institutions has eroded. This is partly because they have been slow to reform themselves," Modi said by video link as the two-day gathering began.

"Even as the world population has crossed eight billion, progress on sustainable development goals seems to be slowing down. We need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels," he said.

The remarks echoed calls by others for the World Bank to boost lending and widen its remit beyond tackling poverty, although this has raised concerns that it could lose its top-notch credit rating.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday in Bengaluru it was "critical that they integrate work on global challenges into their core mission to sustain progress on these priorities".

World Bank chief David Malpass earlier this month said he was stepping down a year early and on Thursday Washington nominated Indian-American former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga as his successor.

Nominated by former US president Donald Trump, Malpass came under fire last year after he refused multiple times to say if he believed man-made emissions contributed to global warming.

It was unclear if delegates in Bengaluru would manage to agree a joint statement, in particular because of differences over the Ukraine war. The last three meetings have failed to do so.

The International Monetary Fund said ahead of the meeting that around 15% of low-income countries are in debt distress and an additional 45% are at high risk.

The IMF said it was convening in Bengaluru a new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, in order to "pave the way for creditors, both public and private, and debtor countries to work together".

The G20's Common Framework for Debt Treatments has so far had limited success, largely on account of disagreements between China and other large creditor countries.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on G20 countries to agree a $500 billion annual stimulus for its sustainable development agenda that could "cushion the impacts of current global crises on the global south".

Discussions around green industry financing will be in focus after the European Commission laid out its Green Deal Industrial Plan earlier this month -- a move seen to counter the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Global tax reform could emerge as another point of conflict as plans for a global digital tax remain stalled in the absence of consensus between European nations and the United States.

Top News / World+Biz

G20 / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

1h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

2h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

12h | Features
ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

16h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

2h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat