Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of Union ministers

The NDA government is now formally in office for its third consecutive term at the Centre.

India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah attend the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah attend the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term along with 71 ministers in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister and the other ministers.

Modi, 73, is the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to have a third consecutive term.

Prime minister Modi's Cabinet 3.0 brings a wealth of experience, expertise and vision. It includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Minister of State with Independent Charge and 36 Ministers of State.

It includes representation from all corners of the country as well as social groups. It has 27 ministers from Other Backward Classes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, 5 from Scheduled Tribes and 5 from minorities. A record 18 senior Ministers will be heading ministries.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 includes 43 ministers who have served 3 terms or higher in Parliament, with 39 having been ministers in the Government of India before.

The ministers also bring a wealth of experience at the state level. The Cabinet includes multiple former chief ministers and 34 ministers who have served in State legislatures and 23 having worked as ministers in States.

Here's the full list of ministers:

(1.) Narendra Modi (BJP)

(2.) Rajnath Singh (BJP)

(3.) Amit Shah (BJP)

(4.) Nitin Gadkari (BJP)

(5.) Jagat Prakash Nadda (BJP)

(6.) Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

(7.) Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)

(8.) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (BJP)

(9.) Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP)

(10.) HD Kumaraswamy (JDS)

(11.) Piyush Goyal (BJP)

(12.) Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP)

(13.) Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM)

(14.) Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (JDU)

(15.) Sarbanand Sonowal (BJP)

(16.) Dr Virendra Kumar (BJP)

(17.) Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP)

(18.) Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

(19.) Jual Oram (BJP)

(20.) Giriraj Singh (BJP)

(21.) Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP)

(22.) Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP)

(23.) Bhupender Yadav (BJP)

(24.) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

(25.) Annapurna Devi (BJP)

(26.) Kiren Rijiju (BJP)

(27.) Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP)

(28.) Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP)

(29.) G Kishan Reddy (BJP)

(30.) Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas)

(31.) CR Patil (BJP)

