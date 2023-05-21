Modi assures Zelensky of help in achieving peace

India will do everything possible to find a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, which is an issue of humanity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday during their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the war with Russia last year.

Zelensky, who sought the meeting with the Indian leader on the margins of the G7 Summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, briefed Modi about Ukraine's peace formula and invited India to join in its implementation. He thanked India for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Modi held several bilateral meetings with world leaders in Hiroshima, though it was the one with Zelensky that attracted the most attention. In April, Zelensky had sent his first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova to New Delhi with a message for Modi, seeking a greater Indian role in efforts to end the war and inviting the Indian premier to visit Kyiv.

Flanked by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval, Modi sat opposite Zelensky, who was clad in his trademark military uniform. In his televised opening remarks, Modi noted that the Ukraine war has impacted the world.

"The war in Ukraine is a very big issue for the whole world. It has had many different impacts on the whole world. But I don't see this as a political or economic issue, for me this is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values," Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

"I wish to assure you that India and me, in my personal capacity, will do everything that is possible to find a solution to this situation," Modi said, adding that he had spoken on phone with Zelensky over the past one-and-half years but that they were meeting in-person after the COP26 conference in Glasgow in late 2021.

"You know more than any of us what is the suffering caused by war but when our students came back from Ukraine last year, I could understand the pain felt by you and Ukrainian citizens from the description of the circumstances they gave then," he said.

Modi conveyed India's "clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward", according to a readout from the external affairs ministry. He appreciated Ukraine's cooperation in the safe evacuation of Indian students and welcomed the decision by Ukrainian institutions to hold examinations in India for the students. Modi also said India will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

Zelensky said in a post on his Telegram channel that he had briefed Modi about Ukraine's peace formula and invited India to join in its implementation. He spoke about Ukraine's needs in terms of humanitarian demining operations and mobile hospitals.

"I thank India for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, in particular at the sites of international organisations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine," Zelensky said, in an apparent reference to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

"The war brought many crises and sufferings. Children were deported, territories were mined, [and] cities and destinies were destroyed," he said.

Modi has spoken to both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin several times since the start of the conflict in February 2022, pushing India's stance that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected and that there should be a return to diplomacy and dialogue to find a resolution.

At a meeting with Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan last September, Modi nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict by telling him this is "not the era of war" – a call that found mention in the joint communique issued after the G20 Summit in Bali.

India has refrained from publicly censuring Russia's actions despite considerable pressure from the US and European countries. It has also ramped up the purchase of discounted Russian crude, a move criticised by some Ukrainian leaders.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a news briefing in Hiroshima that the meeting was sought by Zelensky and lasted almost half an hour. Zelensky invited Modi to visit Ukraine, though the issues of Ukrainian participating in G20 meetings hosted by India and India's purchase of Russian oil didn't come up in the discussions, he said.

Modi expressed concern at the conflict and the situation in Ukraine, as well as the severe impact on countries of the Global South, especially food, fuel and fertiliser insecurity, Kwatra said.