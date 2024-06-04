Modi ahead but markets plunge as landslide predictions fade

A man watches results for India's general elections on a screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Modi ahead but markets plunge as landslide predictions fade

South Asia

Reuters
04 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 01:37 pm

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

5h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

2h | Videos
Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

16h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

5h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

15h | Videos