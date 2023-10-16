Minor Bangladeshi girl lured to India with job promise; forced into prostitution

A 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh lodged an FIR at Swargate Police Station in India on Friday as she was brought to India on assurances of a job but was allegedly raped and forced into prostitution.

As reported in The Indian Express, police have booked five persons based on her complaint.

"So far we have arrested two persons from Pune, including a woman, and further investigation is on," said Sunil Zaware, senior police inspector of Swargate Police Station in Pune.

Explaining the scam, police said, "A person brought the girl illegally from Bangladesh to India by assuring her a job. The victim was then taken to Palghar, where she obtained an Aadhaar card [a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India] by submitting forged documents.

"The victim was then taken to Chennai, where an uncle of the person who brought her to India, allegedly raped her several times. The girl sought help from a man whom she came in contact with in Chennai."

The man in question, however, got the victim in touch with his accomplice in Mumbai who assured her to take her back to Bangladesh. But he allegedly took the victim to his home in Mumbai, where he married her and then forced her into prostitution.

As per the FIR, the victim managed to contact a man in Solapur, who was known to her mother. This man took the girl to his sister's place in Pune. But the woman too harassed the girl, police said.

"The victim then contacted the control room of Pune city police. Police rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry into the matter. A medical test of the victim was conducted. She was also produced before the Child Welfare Committee. After following due procedure, an FIR was lodged and two persons were arrested. It is being investigated whether the arrested persons are from Bangladesh or West Bengal," said senior inspector Zaware.

In the last two months, Pune city police have rescued two more Bangladeshi girls, including a minor, who were allegedly forced into prostitution in Budhwar Peth brothels by sex racketeers