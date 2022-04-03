Military has nothing to do with whatever happened in parliament today: Pak ISPR DG

Major General Babar Iftikhar states, "Whatever happened today has nothing to do with the institution"

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. Photo: Collected.
Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar stated that the military has "nothing to do" with the dissolution of national assembly and the rejection of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The military spokesperson was replying to a query on the motion's rejection and the assembly's dissolution on Sunday, reports The News.

DG ISPR was questioned, "Was the military involved in today's actions?"

No-trust motion against Imran Khan dismissed, Pakistan parliament dissolved

"Absolutely not," he responded, adding that whatever happened today has nothing to do with the institution.

The DG ISPR's comments on the current political situation came after President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice.

Before this, the NA deputy speaker ruled to adjourn the session held for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, terming it as "unconstitutional."

In a brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier congratulated the nation and said that the nation should prepare for the next elections.

The next elections, under the constitution, will be held within a period of 90 days.

