Militants kill 4 cops in attack on police station in Pakistan

Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at Lakki police line on Sunday morning. Photo: Collected.

At least four Pakistani police officers were killed and many others injured after suspected militants attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Sunday.

"At midnight, militants attacked the Burgi police station in Lakki Marwatand tried to enter the building," Dawn reported, citing Lakki Police spokesperson Shahid Hameed.

The policemen engaged the militants for almost 45 minutes after which the attackers escaped, taking advantage of the darkness, he added.

While no group has taken responsibility for the attack, the police suspect the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the group is known to operate in the area.

Funerals for the slain policemen were held at the Lakki police line on Sunday morning.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack.