Memes bring humour, some laughter while Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:19 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan is facing its worst financial crisis as its foreign exchange reserves have dropped to $3.7 billion. On Sunday, the government there hiked petroleum products' prices by a significant margin, adding to the woes of its people already reeling from high inflation.

Pakistan was also hit by a major power outage last week – making it the second such incident in four months in the nation suffering from surging energy costs.

The recent developments in the South Asian country – from which Bangladesh gained independence in 1971 – have triggered a memefest in different social media platforms, especially on Twitter, by "desi people" (mainly Pakistanis, Indians and Bangladeshis).

They were seen having a field day criticising and mocking the Pakistani government and its policies for the deteriorating financial condition. 

Many were even seen comparing the current economic conditions of Bangladesh and Pakistan (then East and West Pakistan – formed in 1947, bringing an end to British rule).

It seems like the memers were trying to make a point about how the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh saved the country from getting bankrupt and going all downhill like Pakistan.

It is to be noted that the tweets are being shared by people from all around the globe and The Business Standard neither condones nor endorses any of their views in this article.

Here is a collection of memes that bring humour and a bit of laughter during such gloomy times to the netizens of the three sub-continental countries -- 

