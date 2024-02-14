Meghalaya urges Indian govt for closer border fencing alignment with Bangladesh

The Indian state of Meghalaya has requested the central government to allow the construction of fencing nearer to the zero line of the India-Bangladesh border, reports The Meghalayan.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong disclosed the state's plea on Tuesday (13 February) and said, "The state government had written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that we welcome the fencing but as I said it should be closer to the zero point between Bangladesh and India."

Prestone Tynsong said the concerns arise from the current alignment of the fencing, which sometimes encroaches upon agricultural land belonging to landowners, clans, or communities.

The state government, echoing the concerns of local village administrations, advocated for a fencing alignment that respects property boundaries and minimises disruptions to livelihoods.

Particularly vocal about the matter were residents from the Amlarem civil sub-division in West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills, who have raised objections to the current fencing alignment.

While expressing overall support for the fencing, the deputy minister reiterated the state's strong opposition to fencing that divides villages or infringes upon farmlands, stressing the need for a clear decision from the Government of India before any fencing activities commence in contentious areas.

The fencing initiative remains in limbo as local opposition persists in affected districts like War Jaintia and Amlarem.

Prestone Tynsong also noted that the district administrations have been instructed to halt any fencing endeavors until a conclusive resolution is reached at the national level. Thus far, no fencing work has commenced in these areas.