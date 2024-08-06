Meghalaya imposes night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border

Meghalaya imposes night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border

Meghalaya Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, covers a 200-metre area on the Indian side of the border

A &#039;pilot project&#039; of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam&#039;s Silchar along India&#039;s border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo
A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

India's Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border starting Monday.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, covers a 200-metre area on the Indian side of the border. This decision follows advice from the Border Security Force (BSF). Tynsong urged residents near the border to avoid the curfew area after 6 pm.

"In view of the volatile situation, the state government has decided to impose night curfew along the international border with Bangladesh," Tynsong said.

