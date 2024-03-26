Meet the 'Dragon Queen' of Bhutan who is visiting Bangladesh

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Queen Jetsun Pema, who arrived with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck this morning to Dhaka on a four-day visit, isn't just royalty.

In her homeland, the youngest queen consort in the world is also known as Druk Gyaltsuen, or the Dragon Queen.

Her title derives from Bhutan, which itself is known as "The Land of the Thunder Dragon."

But what else do we know about her?

Queen Jetsun Pema, born on June 4, 1990, at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital in Thimphu, Bhutan, comes from a lineage deeply rooted in Bhutanese nobility.

Her father, Dhondup Gyaltshen, a commercial pilot with Druk Air, and her mother, Aum Sonam Choki, hail from distinguished families with royal connections

Pema is the second oldest among five siblings, with an educational background that spans both home and abroad.

She studied in Bhutan before completing her upper secondary school in India at St Joseph's Convent in Kalimpong, West Bengal, and The Lawrence School in Sanawar.

She then enrolled at Regent's University in London, where she graduated with a degree in international relations with minors in psychology and art history, reports the Royal Central.

Her trilingual proficiency in Dzongkha, English, and Hindi reflects her well-rounded upbringing.

Jetsun Pema's character is defined by her humility, warmth, and genuine concern for her people, according to various reports.

Despite her royal status, she is said to remain grounded and approachable.

As a youth, she was the captain of her basketball team.

Her marriage to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck took place on 13 October 13, 2011, when she was 21.

They were married in a traditional Buddhist ceremony which was held in the fortress and Buddhist monastery of Punakha Dzong, the administrative centre of Punakha District in Punakha, Bhutan.

During her wedding, Queen Pema wore the Bhutanese women's national dress, kira, which was woven from raw silk.

Their honeymoon, according to an NDTV report, was in India's Rajasthan, followed by a six-day state visit to Japan.

The royal couple have two children: Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, six, the heir apparent, and Prince Dasho Ugyen Jigme Wangchuck, two.

As the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema fulfills her duties, while actively supporting environmental conservation initiatives. She also advocates for women's health, and champions rural economic projects.

She is also the president of the Bhutan Red Cross Society.

Notably, the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital stands as a testament to her dedication to maternal health services in Bhutan.