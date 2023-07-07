Meet Bharat Jain: World’s richest beggar with a net worth of ₹7.5 crore

07 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:33 pm

Meet Bharat Jain: World's richest beggar with a net worth of ₹7.5 crore

Photo: Courtesy
The term 'beggar' often evokes the thoughts of the individuals associated with poverty, facing financial instability, wearing worn-torn attire, and having unkempt hair.

However, there are some individuals who have turned begging into a profitable and lucrative profession, taking begging on a new dimension.

According to a report by Economic Times, Bharat Jain is the is the wealthiest beggar globally and can be seen begging on the streets of Mumbai.

Due to financial instability, Jain was unable to pursue formal education, though he is a married man with a family that includes his wife, two sons, his brother, and his father.

Despite his humble beginnings, Jain has accumulated a net worth of ₹7.5 crore. His monthly earnings from begging range between ₹60,000 and 75,000.

Further, he owns a 2BHK flat in Mumbai worth ₹1.2 crore, and owns two shops in Thane that rent for ₹30,000 per month. Jain reportedly begs at prominent locations Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) or Azad Maidan.

Despite being such a rich man, Jain continues to beg on the streets of the financial capital. While many people struggle to earn a few hundred rupees even after working long hours, Jain manages to earn ₹2,000-2,500 per day within a span of 10 to 12 hours, thanks to the generosity of people.

Jain and his family live in a 1BHK duplex apartment in Parel. His children have attended a convent school and completed their education. His other family members operate a stationery store. They consistently advise Jain to stop begging, yet he disregards their counsel and continues with the begging work.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

