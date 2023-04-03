'Mediators' invite warring Pakistani political parties for talks to end crises

South Asia

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:54 am

Related News

'Mediators' invite warring Pakistani political parties for talks to end crises

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:54 am
Frim left to right: Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Collected
Frim left to right: Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Collected

A group of civil society organisations in Pakistan is making efforts to bring all warring political parties to the negotiating table amid one of the worst political and judicial crises in the country.

Over 100 civil society organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Pakistan Federation of Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have sent invitation for the proposed multi-party conference (MPC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reports Dawn.

As a first significant effort, the civil society organisations, called "mediators", will hold a meeting with some parties of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday (3 April) after which they will hold a news conference to update the media about the outcome of the huddle.

The opposition, Imran Khan has expressed its willingness to attend their proposed multi-party conference (MPC) and support constitutional amendments relating to polls if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not possible within the constitutional time frame of 90 days due to the worsening security situation and financial constraints.

He has once again refused to sit with the government in a grand dialogue on various issues, including the economy and elections, and said his team, not he, might do so if the agenda is to hold elections alone.

So Khan has given consent that his party will attend the conference the date of which has not been announced so far.

Veteran Pakistani politician and former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar said the mediators were making a good effort to resolve the crisis through consensus of all political forces. He, however, said the task was difficult.

"The Constitution is being flouted. So if someone is not following the Constitution, there is no need of dialogues. So leave talking about grand dialogue. Come on holding elections under the law and the Constitution," he said.

World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

1h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

1h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama
Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

22h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

18h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

22h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend