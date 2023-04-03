'Mediators' invite warring Pakistani political parties for talks to end crises

A group of civil society organisations in Pakistan is making efforts to bring all warring political parties to the negotiating table amid one of the worst political and judicial crises in the country.

Over 100 civil society organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Pakistan Federation of Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have sent invitation for the proposed multi-party conference (MPC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reports Dawn.

As a first significant effort, the civil society organisations, called "mediators", will hold a meeting with some parties of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday (3 April) after which they will hold a news conference to update the media about the outcome of the huddle.

The opposition, Imran Khan has expressed its willingness to attend their proposed multi-party conference (MPC) and support constitutional amendments relating to polls if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not possible within the constitutional time frame of 90 days due to the worsening security situation and financial constraints.

He has once again refused to sit with the government in a grand dialogue on various issues, including the economy and elections, and said his team, not he, might do so if the agenda is to hold elections alone.

So Khan has given consent that his party will attend the conference the date of which has not been announced so far.

Veteran Pakistani politician and former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar said the mediators were making a good effort to resolve the crisis through consensus of all political forces. He, however, said the task was difficult.

"The Constitution is being flouted. So if someone is not following the Constitution, there is no need of dialogues. So leave talking about grand dialogue. Come on holding elections under the law and the Constitution," he said.