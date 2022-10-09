Massive fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad

09 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
09 October, 2022

The Pakistan media reported that a delay in the arrival of rescue teams has increased the intensity of the fire as it is rapidly spreading from the third to the first floor of the building

Fire erupts at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad.(Source: Twitter)
Fire erupts at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan’s Islamabad.(Source: Twitter)

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday and is reportedly spreading across other floors, including the residential apartments located on the upper section of the building, reported The Express Tribune.

There have been no reports of casualties yet. Fire engines also rushed to the site of the incident to contain the flames, the report added.

The Pakistan media also reported that a delay in the arrival of rescue teams has increased the intensity of the fire as it is rapidly spreading from the third to the first floor of the building, as well as the upper sections where residential apartments are located.

The Express Tribune reported that the blaze broke out at the Monal restaurant, adding that the entire food court has now been engulfed in flames.

Officials are evacuating the mall to avoid any injury or casualties while the fire engines are trying to douse the blaze.

Video footage broadcast on Pakistani news channels showed smoke billowing from the tower.

Many on social media posted video clips showing people running down the mall's escalators in panic as they panicking as they attempted to leave the building.

 

