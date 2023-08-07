Manipur violence: India's CBI to probe all 12 cases of crime against women, says govt

South Asia

Hindustan Times
07 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

Manipur violence: India's CBI to probe all 12 cases of crime against women, says govt

The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions relating to the ethnic violence in the northeastern state that has claimed over 160 lives

Hindustan Times
07 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 05:46 pm
Protest in Manipur&#039;s Churachandpur over crimes against women recently. Photo: PTI
Protest in Manipur's Churachandpur over crimes against women recently. Photo: PTI

The government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe all 12 FIRs relating to the crimes against women in violence-hit Manipur. The top court is currently hearing petitions relating to the ethnic violence in the northeastern state that has claimed over 160 lives.

Earlier on 1 August, the Centre had urged the bench that instead of the two FIRs related to a video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 out of 6,523 FIRs linked to violence against women and children may be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - who are appearing for the Centre and the state government - submitted a report to the apex court on issues including the segregation of cases. The AG also told the bench - comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra - that the state government has proposed to set up SITs to probe the cases.

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general said.

Cases of crimes against women in Manipur

According to a report accessed by Hindustan Times, a total of 12 cases documenting crime against women during the ethnic clashes in Manipur shows grisly incidents including the gang-rape of five women, murder of four women, and assault with intent to outrage the modesty of 10 other women.

The report also stated that there has been no arrest to date in the case of gang rape and murder of two women in Imphal East on 4 May. It added there has not been any detention in another case of gang rape where an 18-year-old woman came forward to narrate the ordeal herself.

World+Biz

India / Manipur / Manipur violence / CBI / probe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

27m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic