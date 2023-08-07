Manipur violence: India's CBI to probe all 12 cases of crime against women, says govt

The government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe all 12 FIRs relating to the crimes against women in violence-hit Manipur. The top court is currently hearing petitions relating to the ethnic violence in the northeastern state that has claimed over 160 lives.

Earlier on 1 August, the Centre had urged the bench that instead of the two FIRs related to a video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 out of 6,523 FIRs linked to violence against women and children may be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.

Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - who are appearing for the Centre and the state government - submitted a report to the apex court on issues including the segregation of cases. The AG also told the bench - comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra - that the state government has proposed to set up SITs to probe the cases.

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," the attorney general said.

Cases of crimes against women in Manipur

According to a report accessed by Hindustan Times, a total of 12 cases documenting crime against women during the ethnic clashes in Manipur shows grisly incidents including the gang-rape of five women, murder of four women, and assault with intent to outrage the modesty of 10 other women.

The report also stated that there has been no arrest to date in the case of gang rape and murder of two women in Imphal East on 4 May. It added there has not been any detention in another case of gang rape where an 18-year-old woman came forward to narrate the ordeal herself.