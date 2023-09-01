Manipur violence: 6 feared killed as gun battle enters third day

A fierce gunfight between Meitei and Kuki groups on the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in India continued for a third day on Thursday, with at least six people feared dead in the last 24 hours in could well be was the bloodiest episode in the strife-torn state in over two months.

The battle between groups of armed men from both communities began in the early hours of Tuesday after a 26-year-old farmer, Salam Jotin Singh, a resident of the village of Naranseina, was shot at. Singh sustained a bullet injury, but survived. He is among at least 18 people who have sustained wounds, according to officials aware of the matter. This includes two jawans of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

The violence was reported from the Khoirentak hill area and parts of Churachandpur-Bishnupur district border, the officials said.

Indian district administration officials from Churachandpur and Bishnupur, and security officials confirmed that six people had died in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening.

"Two persons sustained splinter injuries in the gunfight on Wednesday. One of them died on Wednesday night while he was being taken to Aizawl in Mizoram for treatment, while another died on Thursday morning," Churachandpur superintendent of police Karthik Malladi said.

He identified the deceased as LS Mangboi Lhungdim , a local lyricist, and Hemkholun Guite, a village defence volunteer.

Two more people were killed in Churachandpur district on Thursday, said security officials on the condition of anonymity. They were identified as Paokam Kipgem and Pau Sonlem.

"My husband said he was on duty to guard some villages that were under attack. At around 2 pm, some neighbours called and informed me that he had been shot dead," said Chongpi Koite, Kipgem's wife.

Two people died in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

"We have reports of two deaths in gunfights in our district on Thursday. One person had died on Tuesday in Bishnupur. With the fresh deaths, the total number of those killed since Tuesday have gone up to three in our district," said Lourenbam Bikram, deputy commissioner of Bishnupur.

Malladi confirmed that the gunfight was continuing late into Thursday night. "Despite the deployment of state police and central security personnel, intermittent gunfights have been taking place in several border areas. Efforts are underway to control the situation," he said.

Manipur Police said the situation was tense but under control.

On Tuesday, two men were killed in separate incidents of violence at the same spot near Narainsena village. While one of the victims was killed by a bullet, the other died when a countrymade gun he was using misfired, said the officials.

The deaths reported on Thursday make it the bloodiest 24 hours in the state since 13 June, when nine people died in Khamenlok village. At least 163 people have died and another 50,000 displaced since ethnic violence first broke out on 3 May.

On Thursday evening, some unidentified men attempted to burn abandoned houses in Imphal but an army column stationed near the area reached the spot and managed to douse the fire, said officials aware of the matter.

Security officials quoted above said that additional reinforcements sent by the army and Assam Rifles were unable to reach the spot because of road blockade by women protesters.

"The additional reinforcements needed to contain the situation are stuck at Bishnupur market and Ngangkhalawai village. There are also reports of women protesters blocking the entry of additional forces at places around Naranseina. The limited number of security forces are conducting operations there. Intermittent firing is still going on at the spot," said an official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

In the past month, the army and Assam Rifles have repeatedly accused women protesters – including Meira Paibis from the Meitei community – of interfering with operations. In response, Meira Paibis have accused the Assam Rifles of bias and helping Kuki militants.

Members of Lhungdim's family said he was a local celebrity and garnered fame after composing songs and uploading them on social media. "My nephew was not part of the miscreants. The attack happened near Khorentak hill at around 7 pm on Wednesday. A mortar or a bomb exploded near him. He had splinter injuries in his head. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning," said Pa Lhungdim, the deceased's uncle.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of Kuki organisations, confirmed the deaths and extended an emergency shutdown in Churachandpur district. "As firing continues in the boundary areas of Lamka(Churachandpur) and Bishnupur district, considering the safety of the people, the shutdown is extended till tomorrow – September 1. People are advised to stay indoors until the situation improves," the ITLF statement said.