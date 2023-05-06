Manipur riot: Call for peace, sanity pour in from different quarters

Expressing grave concern over the snowballing ethnic violence roiling Manipur for two straight days, several organisations and individuals have made an earnest appeal to all communities of Manipur to set aside their differences and stand together at this critical juncture.

Lok Sabha MP Dr Lorho Pfoze, Mao Constituency MLA Losii Dikho, United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), Naga Women's Union (NWU) and others have appealed to the people of Manipur to end the cycle of violence immediately, reports The Sangair Express, largest circulating newspaper in India's Manipur.

In a statement, MP Dr Lorho Pfoze expressed sadness upon witnessing the recent turn of events which has broken the relative peace in the State and throttled the sensibility of the people who believe in love and peace.

The Lok Sabha MP urged the State Government to be sensitive and take control of the situation while opining that agreeable solutions can be brought only when issues are discussed openly with all stakeholders of the State sitting across the table.

"You can win the trust of all the people when you have all sections of the people on board", he maintained.

Further, the MP appealed to the Central Government to extend appropriate help to bring the State back to normalcy.

Urging people to remember the adage that hatred only begets hatred and violence only begets violence, he called upon the people to break the cycle of hatred and violence through acts of love.

Meanwhile, Mao Constituency MLA Losii Dikho appealed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey to evacuate the families and students from the sensitive areas.

Thanking the Central Government and Indian Army for their intervention in controlling the situation, L Dikho appealed to the people to contribute to restoring peace.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has also appealed to every Manipuri to shun violence.

In a statement, COCOMI appealed to all the ethnic communities to understand what triggered the unrest in Manipur.

Noting that it is only the common people, innocent women and children and the people who have been victimised by the violence, COCOMI appealed to all Manipuris to control their angst so as to restore peace and normalcy in the State.

Further appealing to every Manipuri to comprehend the constant attempts being made to disturb the emotional integrity of the ethnic communities, COCOMI asked the State Government to bring the situation under control as soon as possible.

COCOMI also appealed to one and all to extend help to the inmates at relief camps

A press release issued by United Naga Council UNC said that the Council never endorse nor encourage any agitation other than taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

Condemning the series of violence which has been taking place in Manipur, the UNC said that instances of mob violence, destruction of properties and places of worship was disturbing.

They at the time appealed to the people of Manipur to refrain from engaging in violent activities.

The Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) also appealed to one and all to choose the way of peace despite all provocations.

In a statement signed by its general secretary Rev K Losii, the MBC said that there will be no winner in violence.

Stressing that the consequences of violence are borne by innocent people only, the MBC appealed to all communities to practice restraint.

The MBC further said that places of worship must be kept as places of refuge irrespective of religion.

Further appealing to the people to abandon this 'senseless' and 'mindless' violence, it urged the State Government to provide protection to the victims of the violence.

It went on to appeal to the Government to find a solution to the current imbroglio at the earliest.

The World Meetei Council (WMC) has also sounded an urgent call for peace.

A press release issued by WMC appealed to the Centre and the State Government to bring the situation in Manipur under control without delay.

The Council also appealed to one and all to not target any religious establishments and people.

The Naga Women's Union (NWU) has also urged the authorities concerned to restore normalcy in the State.

A press release issued by NWU president Asha Wungnam said that the unfolding situation in Manipur is unbearable to them as peace-loving mothers.

Condemning the series of violence taking place in Manipur, the NWU appealed to every ethnic community of the State to contribute to de-escalating the situation.

The NWU then prayed for peace to prevail in Manipur.

The Salai Apunba Nupi Lamjing Lup (SANULAL), Singjamei Chingamakha and the Working Committee-Khwairamband Ima Keithel have denounced the spate of violence that has erupted across the State and raised the call for peace and harmony between different communities.

A statement issued by Shanti Akoijam, general secretary, SANULAL expressed anguish over the scores of houses torched and innocent civilians killed/injured in the aftermath of the Tribal Solidarity March of May 3.

It urged all citizens to restore peace and harmony to ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not repeat themselves in future.

Separately, a statement issued by the Working Committee-Khwairamband Ima Keithel has called upon the State Government to take up steps to restore normalcy in the State.

The Committee also appealed to all political parties and civil society organisations to come together in view of the situation and discuss what set off the unrest and explore ways to bring the volatile situation under control.

The Committee has also shared the pain of those who suffered injuries and loss of valuable property.

Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (MMWO) appealed to the people of Manipur to set aside their differences, if any, for peace to return in Manipur.

In a statement, MMWO also stressed the need for all civil society organisations to work together to end the cycle of violence.

It further appealed to the Centre and the State Government to work at their level best to restore normalcy.

The Manipur State Council of All India Tanzeem-e- Insaaf (AIT-e-I) too sounded the call for the cessation of violence. The organisation asked the State Government to extend all possible help to the affected families at relief camps.

Clashes first broke out on Wednesday in Churachandpur town after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods.

Internet services remained suspended and curfew orders in place across the state, as authorities pumped in additional security forces to force a break in the spiraling clashes.

The state's security adviser Kuldiep Singh said that 18 to 21 deaths were reported and around 500 houses burnt, the first official confirmation of casualties in the northeastern state. However, to be sure, the scale of damage caused by the violence is yet to be fully ascertained.

Thousands of people fled into the jungles and across state borders into neighbouring provinces to escape mobs that torched houses, shops, and religious places, and thrashed people, including a sitting lawmaker. Many victims were left scarred by the violence and said they fled their homes because they feared for their lives once the army left.

"The mob was pelting stones, tried to burn our homes, and threatened us. They kept chanting this is our final war," said L Muangpu, a resident of Jiribam district who crossed into Assam's Cachar.

The army said the worst-hit hill districts of Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching were now under firm control of the authorities with no major clashes reported since Thursday night. But arson and blockades continued to roil Imphal and surrounding districts.

On Friday, DGP P Doungel confirmed that a shoot-at-sight' order has been given to control the tense situation and help bring normalcy.

He said the state was limping back to normalcy but asked the public to remain inside their houses.

"As you know, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued. However, that is the last resort. if the public goes away quietly, there will be no need for that... We appeal to all people to remain calm in their house till the situation improves," he said.

"There have been 7-8 instances of looting of arms from police personnel and armory by groups of over 5,000 people. We appeal that the arms be returned; otherwise we will be forced to take stringent action," Doungel said.

The crisis began on April 19, when the Manipur high court asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government to submit recommendations to the Union government to consider inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list. Meiteis comprise around 53% of the state's population, are largely Hindus and live in the Imphal valley region.

The move sparked concerns among the tribal populations, which live in the hill districts and constitute about 40% of the state's population. Manipur has 31% reservation for STs in jobs and education.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribal people took out a solidarity march in the state's 10 hill districts. In Churachandpur, miscreants set ablaze a portion of the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial, sparking clashes. Retaliatory attacks quickly spread to various parts of the state.

Throughout Thursday, visuals across Manipur showed protests turning violent, with vehicles, shops and homes burnt and damaged, and both sides claiming targeted attacks. In Imphal, Vungzagin Valte, a Kuki legislator from the Thanlon assembly seat, was returning to his residence after a meeting with CM Singh when his vehicle was attacked. The lawmaker was later airlifted to Delhi and is recovering.