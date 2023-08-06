Manipur Police-Assam Rifles face-off; 15 houses torched, 1 person shot in fresh violence

The Manipur Police and the 9th Assam Rifles reportedly engaged in an argument, with the former accusing the Indian Army-controlled soldiers of not allowing them to do their job in the violence-hit Bishnupur, a Meitei-dominated district.

A video that emerged on Saturday purportedly showed an argument between the soldiers and police personnel. An Indian defence officer aware of the matter said Assam Rifles men were following the order.

"Vehicles were parked on the road so that there is no violation of the buffer zone deployment set in place by the Combined Headquarters. As per protocol, the job of central forces is to ensure strict implementation of buffer zone and prevent movement of members of either community towards each other for peace and stability."

HT contacted Manipur Police and Spears Corps of the Indian Army for a response but despite repeated requests, there was no response.

Indian local media reports claimed that a few Casper bulletproof vehicles belonging to the 9th Assam Rifles blocked the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur.

The heated altercation took place in the aftermath of suspected militants killing three people in the wee hours of Saturday while injuring a 32-year-old police commando, Paonam Apallo, including a youth who sustained two bullet injuries on his left knee. A woman has also suffered a bullet injury on her thigh.

The Manipur Police, led by Shakti Sen, accused the Assam Rifles of colluding with the Kuki militants for blocking off the Gothol road and interfering with their daily duties.

A similar argument between the 37 Assam Rifles and Manipur Police took place at Sugnu Police Station in June.

Manipur reports fresh violence

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district, where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said. Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions have remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, while firefighters doused the blaze.

Also, a gunfight broke out between the security forces and militants in Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on 3 May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.