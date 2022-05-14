Manik Saha replaces Biplab Kumar Deb as Tripura CM

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

Manik Saha replaces Biplab Kumar Deb as Tripura CM

With Tripura scheduled to face Assembly elections early next year, the move came as a surprise to many

Dr Manik Saha (centre) with Biplab Kumar Deb after the former was appointed the leader of the house. (Express Photo)
Dr Manik Saha (centre) with Biplab Kumar Deb after the former was appointed the leader of the house. (Express Photo)

India's ruling BJP today effected a change of top leadership in the north eastern state of Tripura as Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today resigned and replaced by Manik Saha amidst serious infighting in the party's state unit one year ahead of fresh assembly elections there.

Deb said he has submitted his resignation to Governor S N Arya whom he met at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Saha, the current BJP Tripura unit president,  was elected as leader of BJP legislature party at a meeting after Deb's resignation, paving the way for the former's installation as CM.

"Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on being elected the leader of BJP Legislative Party. I am sure with the guidance of honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and under your leadership, Tripura will scale new heights in terms of development," union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

Biplab Deb too congratulated Saha on becoming the BJP legislative party leader. "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," he tweeted.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held next year. The BJP had come to power in 2018 by ending the 25-year-long rule of CPM-led Left Front government in the state. This time, it is facing a challenge from the Trinamool Congress which had gained the third largest vote share in the civic polls held last year.

 

