Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine

South Asia

AP/UNB
03 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:08 am

Salt Lake city airport.
A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door, walked onto the tarmac, and climbed inside the jet's engine.

Officers found 30-year-old Kyler Efinger, of Park City, unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday. The plane had been sitting on a de-icing pad, and its engines were rotating.

Efinger was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, police said.

The manager of a store inside the airport had reported a disturbance just before 10 p.m., telling dispatchers with the Airport Control Center that he saw a passenger pass through an emergency exit. Officers quickly found Efinger's clothing, shoes, and other personal items on one of the runways.

After locating him, the officers told air traffic controllers to notify the pilot to shut down the aircraft's engines. The specific stage of engine operation remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

First responders pulled Efinger out of the engine intake cowling, which directs airflow to the engine fan. They attempted life-saving measures, performing CPR and administering naloxone, a fast-acting medication that can reverse opioid overdose and restore normal breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salt Lake City police are working with the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death, which may include a toxicology report.

Passengers were removed from the plane when Efinger was found, but overall airport operations were not interrupted, police said. An initial investigation indicates the man accessed the airport's ramp area from the emergency exit and climbed inside the nearby engine.

An airport spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Comments

