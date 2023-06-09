Man crushed to death by wild elephant near Indo-Bangladesh border

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:24 pm

Man crushed to death by wild elephant near Indo-Bangladesh border

According to residents of the West Garo Hills district, the elephants had crossed over from Bangladesh in the Killapara area of Dalu earlier in the day

A herd of migratory elephants in Gazni, Sherpur. Photo: Monirul H. Khan
A herd of migratory elephants in Gazni, Sherpur. Photo: Monirul H. Khan

A 60-year-old villager in Meghalaya who went to watch five elephants including two calves rest in a paddy field was chased and trampled to death by one from the herd, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday.

According to residents of the West Garo Hills district, the elephants had crossed over from Bangladesh in the Killapara area of Dalu earlier in the day.

As word got around that three adult elephants and two calves had entered the village and were in a paddy field, many villagers went to watch the animals. Ohindro Dalu was among them.

It is not clear what the trigger was, but one of the elephants charged towards the villagers, chased 60-year-old Dalu and trampled him.

