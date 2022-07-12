Mamata's home intruder has Bangladesh connections: Kolkata police

File Photo. CM Mamata Banerjee of TMC at an election rally in Chandipur on Sunday/Photo: Hindustan Times

Kolkata police have said that Hafizul Mollah, the man who sneaked into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's official residence had Bangladesh connections.

Police told an Alipore court in West Bengal on Monday (11 July) that Molla had reconnoitered the CM's residence at least seven to eight times since March and had photographed the house and its precincts. had visited Bangladesh once during the Durga Puja immersions, crossing over to the other side of the Ichhamati river by boat, reports Times of India.

According to Kolkata police, on 3 July in the dead of night, Hafizul Mollah sneaked into the high-security residence of Banerjee, a Z-plus protectee, with an iron rod hidden in his shirt and remained unnoticed on the high-security premises for over seven hours. He was later caught and handed over to the police.

Law enforcers have found on him at least 11 SIM cards, some of which were procured in Bangladesh.

Hafizul Mollah used to contact people in Bangladesh, Jharkhand and Bihar using those SIM cards.

The Alipore court extended his police remand for another seven days.