Mamata's home intruder has Bangladesh connections: Kolkata police

South Asia

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Mamata's home intruder has Bangladesh connections: Kolkata police

According to Kolkata police, on 3 July in the dead of night,  Hafizul Mollah sneaked into the high-security residence of Banerjee, a Z-plus protectee, with an iron rod hidden in his shirt and remained unnoticed on the high-security premises for over seven hours

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
File Photo. CM Mamata Banerjee of TMC at an election rally in Chandipur on Sunday/Photo: Hindustan Times
File Photo. CM Mamata Banerjee of TMC at an election rally in Chandipur on Sunday/Photo: Hindustan Times

Kolkata police have said that Hafizul Mollah, the man who sneaked into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's official residence had Bangladesh connections.

Police told an Alipore court in West Bengal on Monday (11 July) that Molla had reconnoitered the CM's residence at least seven to eight times since March and had photographed the house and its precincts. had visited Bangladesh once during the Durga Puja immersions, crossing over to the other side of the Ichhamati river by boat, reports Times of India. 

According to Kolkata police, on 3 July in the dead of night,  Hafizul Mollah sneaked into the high-security residence of Banerjee, a Z-plus protectee, with an iron rod hidden in his shirt and remained unnoticed on the high-security premises for over seven hours. He was later caught and handed over to the police. 

Law enforcers have found on him at least 11 SIM cards, some of which were procured in Bangladesh.  

Hafizul Mollah used to contact people in Bangladesh, Jharkhand and Bihar using those SIM cards. 

The Alipore court extended his police remand for another seven days.

Top News / World+Biz

Mamata Banerjee / West Bengal / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

14h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

16h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

17h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

22h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

40m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The legendary taste of Naria’s Sandesh

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

3h | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south